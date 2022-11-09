Technology media company Red Herring has chosen Technopark-based Accubits Technologies to its Top 100 Global Winners from across the world. Accubits was selected to the prestigious list for its ‘vision, drive, and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture,’ a spokesman said.

The Red Herring Top 100 honours start-up innovations and technologies across their respective industries, and includes leading private companies from North America, Europe and Asia. The list is considered a mark of distinction reserved for promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs.

Jithin V G, CEO and Co-Founder, Accubits Technologies Inc, the company is proud that the Red Herring editors have taken note of its forward-looking endeavours and rewarded it. Alex Vieux, Publisher and CEO of Red Herring, said choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners.”

Companies are evaluated on quantitative and qualitative criteria such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment is further complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers.