Acsia Technologies, a global leader in automotive software technology based in Kerala, has expanded its business operations in North America.

As part of expanding and strengthening of its ongoing business operations in North America, the company appointed Scott A. Kuyawa as executive vice president and general manager of its subsidiary organization, Acsia Technologies Inc. (Acsia), in Detroit, Michigan.

This strategic expansion underscores Acsia’s commitment to driving innovation in automotive software solutions and brings about more job opportunities in the Indian market.

By expanding its business operations in North America, Acsia is poised to attract more business opportunities from the region, thereby facilitating the creation of job opportunities in India. This expansion strengthens Acsia’s position in the automotive industry and contributes to the job creation for automotive enthusiasts. This initiative addresses the challenge of brain drain, with young talents migrating out of the country, and also serves as a solution by collaborating with European automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

“We are pleased to announce that Scott joining the Acsia team and strengthening our North American operations will ensure Acsia continues its advancements in connected vehicles, infotainment systems, and e-mobility solutions, which have improved the driving experience for users across the globe,” said Jijimon Chandran, Founder & CEO of Acsia Technologies. This strategic move will surely help us reach North American-centered automotive software developing companies, foster resource sharing, and bring more projects to India, he added.