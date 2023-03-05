Acsia Technologies Pvt Ltd (Acsia), a global automotive software technology and research company, has acquired Arctictern Solutions GmbH (Arctictern), a German automotive software services start-up.

The acquisition is part of Acsia’s expansion plans in the global automotive software and technology market. The new German entity, based out of Karlsruhe, will help Acsia partner with more carmakers and Tier1s for software development, technology consulting, and cloud services. Germany being an automotive hub, this acquisition can give a major fillip to Acsia’s business activities across the region.

Jijimon, the Founder & CEO of Acsia, said, “Acquiring Arctictern is a decision that we made as part of executing the business strategy and thus expanding our global customer footprint. From Electric Vehicles (EVs) to Autonomous Driving, the Europe region is one of the world’s most exciting markets for vehicle innovations, and we want to strengthen our presence right at the heart of where such innovations and investments take place. With our base in Germany strengthened with the acquisition, Acsia is looking forward to becoming the go-to place for European automotive OEMs and Tier 1s for their software & technology needs. The acquisition will also allow us to offer world-class engineering and consulting services closer to customers in the region”.

Datta Hegde, founder of Arctictern, who will now lead Acsia Technologies GMbH as one of its Managing Directors, said, “I have been associated with Acsia since the inception of Arctictern and I am thrilled to expand our co-operation through this acquisition. Acsia has an excellent set of technology leaders and automotive domain specialists who can help add value to our customers, more so here in Europe.”

Acsia, as part of its facility expansion, will move to office space spanning approximately 85,000 sq ft at the Embassy Niagara Building, Technopark Phase III, in Thiruvananthapuram.