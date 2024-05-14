Acsia Technologies -- a global leader in automotive software powering connected vehicles, infotainment systems, and e-mobility – is expanding its business operations in Europe.

Jijimon Chandran, Founder & CEO of Acsia Technologies said that the objective of the expansion plans is to strengthen the company’s position in the Indian automotive industry and to facilitate the creation of job opportunities in the country.

The company has appointed Stefan Juraschek, former BMW expert, as Strategic Advisor. A notable career spanning more than three decades at BMW Group, Juraschek’s expertise, particularly in electric mobility, electric power train, cybersecurity, and vehicle dynamics, aligns seamlessly with Acsia’s core mission, a press release said.

The appointment of Juraschek will help to understand the industry’s challenges and meet the customers’ evolving needs, ensuring Acsia continues its advancements in connected vehicles, infotainment systems, and E-mobility solutions and ultimately enhancing the driving experience for users across the globe, Jijimon Chandran said.

As Acsia Technologies expands its reach across Europe, it remains committed to pioneering innovative automotive software technologies that simplify complex challenges and enhance the driving experience for users worldwide, the release said.