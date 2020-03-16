Info-tech

AGR dues: Vodafone Idea pays another Rs 3,354 crore to DoT

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 16, 2020

Claims principal amount fully paid now

Vodafone Idea has paid another Rs  3,354 crores to the Department of Telecom towards settling its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

The Company had filed its self-assessment of the AGR liabilities with the Department of Telecommunications on  March 6, 2020, in which AGR liability principal amount of Rs.6,854 crores was determined for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19. 

Vodafone Idea had earlier paid a sum of Rs.2,500 crores on 17 February 2020 and a further sum of Rs.1,000 crores on 20 February 2020 towards this liability.

Also Read
AGR: Curious case of how Airtel, Vodafone Idea paid lower than DoT’s estimated dues
 

"The Company has today paid a further amount of Rs. 3,354 crores to the DoT, being the balance part of the principal amount towards AGR liability. Thus the Company has paid the full principal amount of Rs. 6,854 crores towards the AGR dues," Vodafone Idea said in a press release. 

This is , however,much lower than the initial estimates made by the DoT. In the case of Vodafone Idea, the DoT had pegged the dues at ₹53,000 crore. Vodafone Idea had itself set aside Rs 25,680 crore towards settling AGR dues earlier.

Published on March 16, 2020
telecommunication service
Vodafone Idea Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Motorola to launch foldable phone, Razr, in India today; here’s all you need to know