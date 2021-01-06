AI-enabled CCTVs eye smaller cities, create business opportunities

Use of AI with Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to nab traffic offenders have caught on in smaller cities like Bareilly and Saharanpur, according to Vehant Technologies, an IIT Delhi incubated company, that provides the AI layer atop CCTV cameras.

Also, cities are considering plans to expand the use of AI from only red-light violations to seatbelt violators and mobile phone users on the drive as well, something that Vehant Technologies is working on.

For putting such an AI-based IT solution, small cities have to spend about ₹3-6 crore, and larger cities have to spend ₹ 15-20 crore, Anoop G Prabhu, CTO and Co-Founder, Vehant Technologies, told BusinessLine. However, the cost is usually recovered in six months to a year given the exponential increase in traffic penalties and collections.

Usually, these intelligent traffic management system projects are implemented by a master systems integrator firm that could be companies like L&T, Honeywell, NEC, Schneider, who get business of a larger size from smart cities or police departments.

Then there are AI software providers like Vehant Technologies, Efcon, Videonetics, Secura, Aabmatica Technologies who provide AI solutions for CCTVs that aid in making roads safer.

Prabhu estimates that the business of providing AI software for managing traffic would be about ₹500 crore in India.

Expanding base

Vehant Technologies has implemented ITMS for Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, where NEC was the master systems integrator; and for 11 cities in Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Morena, Ashok Nagar, Vidisha, Chhindwara, Shivpuri and Guna) where Vehant’s solutions were used, Honeywell was the master integrator.

Vehant’s ITMS solutions are used in 315 road lanes spread in 29 cities including Prayagraj Smart City, Raipur, Jabalpur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Sagar, Satna, Lucknow, Kalyan, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Ranchakonda, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Thiruvananthapuram, Agartala, Rajkot, Jaipur, Kanpur and Visakhapatnam. Other customers include Mumbai Police, Surat Police, Durg Police, Punjab Police and Noida Police.

Prabhu said that most of the cities use AI for automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) for traffic violationslike red light violation detection, non-helmet two-wheeler riders and triple riders on two wheelers. Several cities started using AI for detecting speed violators, said Prabhu adding that some cities read number plates to capture suspected stolen vehicles.

Safer driving

Such systems tend to push drivers towards safer behaviour. “After installing these solutions, there is an initial surge in penalties imposed and collected. But, over time, challans become much lower as drivers tend to become more careful,” said Prabhu.

India lost 1,01 lakh lives due to over-speeding vehicles; 44,666 lives due to two wheeler drivers and passengers not using helmets; 20,885 lives as people were not using seatbelts; 4,945 lives due to mobile phones being used; 1,797 lives due to jumping red-lights in 2019, according to Road Accidents in India data of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

These software applications – which are basically algorithms – are developed for specific traffic violations, or other applications and can be added or deleted on an existing system. For instance, post-Covid-19 Vehant developed mask-detection systems for certain cities that can be taken off when required, explained Prabhu.