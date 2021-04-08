AI for Agriculture Hackathon during April 7-9

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Google, in association with MyGov India, the Government of India’s citizen engagement programme, on Thursday announced an AI for Agriculture Hackathon to address the issue of water scarcity in India.

The hackathon aims to encourage and find innovative solutions leveraging artificial intelligence to conserve freshwater usage, and to address water scarcity problems in India.

Let’s get serious about conserving water

In collaboration with MyGov India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the initiative will bring together start-ups and experts from across India in the hackathon during April 7-9, 2021, in designing and deploying solutions for farmers.

Leveraging tech

Leveraging AI for agriculture “underlines the use of technology in agriculture to improve farmers’ access to markets, inputs, data, advisory, credit and insurance,” the organisers said in an official release.

“With this as the starting point, HUL and Google are committed to exploring several thematic areas around water, and working together with social entrepreneurs, subject matter experts, and government bodies, bringing project management expertise combined with technology to address this issue at scale,” the companies said.