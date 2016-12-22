AirFuel Alliance opens regional office in India

AirFuel Alliance, a global consortium of industry leaders focused on the adoption of wireless power technology has opened its regional office in India.

Along with the opening of this new office, AirFuel Alliance has appointed Joydeep Bose, as Program Director for India. Ron Resnick, AirFuel Alliance president and chairman said that this region will be a driving force for wireless charging adoption and innovation, and the appointment of Bose is a step towards that direction. AirFuel Alliance's mission is to bring a diverse base of interoperable products to the global market that delivers the best wireless charging experience for consumers.

The organisation membership is made up of 170 leading technology and consumer electronics companies, including board of directors companies AT&T, Dell, Duracell, Energous, Flextronics, Gill Electronics, Integrated Device Technology, MediaTek, ON Semiconductor, Powermat Technologies, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Semtech, Starbucks and WiTricity.

Bose has had stints with Tejas Networks, Cisco, Intel and AT&T in the past. According to researchers at IHS, Inc., the wireless charging receiver market is expected to reach one billion units in the next three years and APAC is predicted to dominate the market.

With many of those receivers built in to consumer devices ranging from smartphones to laptops to wearables, India provides a huge opportunity. Bose said, “AirFuel is creating the technical specifications, product certification, and global interoperability needed to help the world 'power up without plugging in' and I'm excited to bring those resources to India."