Airtel, Hughes form joint venture to provide satellite broadband services

Bharti Airtel and Hughes Communications India (HCIPL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), on Wednesday said they have formed a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in India.
Operational as HCIPL, the entity combines the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) businesses of both companies to offer flexible and scalable enterprise networking solutions using satellite connectivity for primary transport, back-up and hybrid implementation, Airtel said in a statement.
The agreement, announced in May 2019, has received all statutory approvals, including those from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and the JV has been formed, it said.
“With the combined capabilities of Airtel and Hughes, customers will get access to next generation satellite connectivity backed by proven enterprise grade security and service support,” said Ajay Chitkara, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Business.
HCIPL has a combined base of over 200,000 VSATs. The company is the largest satellite service operator in India and well positioned amid the changing regulatory environment to serve the emerging connectivity requirements of business and government customers with an enhanced product portfolio and operational efficiencies, it said.
“Combining the proven capabilities of both Hughes and Airtel, the partnership will bring synergies to the forefront – including multi-orbit solutions – for the benefit of customers across the length and breadth of India,” Partho Banerjee, President and Managing Director, HCIPL, said.
HCIPL provides broadband networking technologies, solutions and services, including a full range of managed network services, for government offices and enterprises across segments such as banking, aeronautical and maritime mobility, small to medium-sized businesses, education, and telecom backhaul, among others.
