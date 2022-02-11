Airtel internet services back up after temporary outage

Airtel’s internet services suffered a widespread, temporary outage in India on Friday morning. Users took to social media to report the outage that seemed to have impacted Airtel Fiber as well as it’s mobile internet services. #Airteldown began trending on Twitter.

Downdetector, a platform that tracks such outages had received over 7,400 user reports of issues with the service at around 11:30 am. 51 per cent reported ‘total blackout’ while 33 per cent reported issues with mobile internet. Airtel acknowledged the issue at 12 pm, adding that the issue had been resolved.

“Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” Airtel tweeted from its official Airtel India support account (@Airtel_Presence).

The outage was due to a technical glitch, Airtel confirmed.

“Our internet services were disrupted for approximately five minutes today morning due to a technical glitch. This was immediately tackled and the network was fully normalised within the next 10 minutes. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” said an Airtel spokesperson. in a statement