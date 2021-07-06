Airtel launches ‘Secure Internet’ for Xstream Fiber

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Tuesday launched ‘Secure Internet’ for its Xstream Fiber, which will help block malware (including viruses), high risk websites and apps in real time.

The service is available for all Airtel Xstream Fiber customers, for a monthly subscription for ₹99, the company said. The subscription comes with a 30-day complimentary trial of the service; post which it is billed. The service is easily activated/deactivated through the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel will use its network security apparatus for all devices connected to the Airtel Xstream Fiber, through the ‘Wi-Fi’, the company said in a statement.

As customers in India spend more time online for Work from Home, e-commerce and entertainment, they are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats. India saw 300 per cent spike in cyber-attacks during 2020 as per data compiled by CERT-In. Around 59 per cent of Indian adults have been a victim of cybercrime in the past 12 months, according to the sixth annual Norton Cyber Safety Insights report.

Online classes and E-Learning for kids, have brought the need for effective content filtering on the internet, to the forefront.

To solve these large emerging challenges for its customers, Airtel’s ‘Secure Internet’ will offer multiple security modes for varying customer needs, from remote working to online classes.

With its Child Safe and Study Modes, customers can block websites and applications with unwanted, adult/graphic content not suitable for children, thereby providing much needed protection from online threats to a particularly vulnerable section of society, Airtel said.

“Work and children’s studies have all gone online with the pandemic. Along with the speed and reliability of broadband, security is now a key requirement for customers. Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making internet, safer for our customers,” Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Airtel