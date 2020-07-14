Airtel launches video conferencing app BlueJeans to compete with JioMeet, Zoom

How Covid-19 has disrupted shipping operations and seafarers' lives
Bharti Airtel and US-based Verizon on Tuesday has tied-up to launch BlueJeans video conferencing app to compete with Zoom and recently launched JioMeet, by its archrival Reliance Jio.
The platform will be offered for free for the first three months to its customers and then have nominal charges beyond that, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said here at the virtual launch.
"The best part about BlueJeans is that it is secure and safe, and take cares of customers' privacy. The data is hosted in India. The large, medium and small enterprises will be able to use it without any worry, and we will be offering prices accordingly to these enterprises...pricing will be segmented in three categories," he said.
He said even though there are competitors in this segment, the company was confident of generating maximum number of customers in the coming year, as there are more offers in the pipeline.
"BlueJeans will play a significant role in future and this partnership with Airtel will evolve in future. We will have offers for each category of customers whether it is big/small enterprises or home/individual customers," Hans Vestberg, CEO, Verizon said.
