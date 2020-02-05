All-in-One Android PoS device unveiled by Paytm

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
India’s largest payments platform Paytm (owned by One97 Communications) has announced the launch of an All-in-One Android PoS device for merchant partners across the country.
This device helps merchants to accept payments through Paytm Wallet, UPI-based apps, debit and credit cards and, most importantly, cash. Besides accepting payments, merchants will also be able to generate GST-compliant bills and manage transactions and settlements through the Paytm for Business app.
Paytm All-in-One Android PoS is a fully-loaded payment acceptance device and is pre-bundled with cloud-based software for billing, payments and customer management.
The device can be used to accept payments, print bills, and scan items for faster checkout at the counter. The device works on Wi-Fi and also comes with a pre-installed SIM, which ensures round-the-clock connectivity with all of Paytm’s bouquet of services. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, said he expects about 10 million merchants to be onboarded through this device.
“Over the past 18 months, we have invested a lot of time in understanding the needs of small businesses around digital payments. This device offers a comprehensive business tool right on the desk of millions of small businesses.”
Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and Chairman, Infosys, and founding Chairman, UIDAI, said: “What Paytm is doing is exactly what we envisioned which is democratising payments. And nobody has done a better job than them. Paytm is a pioneer and I am grateful for their contribution.
“I think Paytm All-in-One Android POS is a very important device. We do have multiple options and this device brings all together. If small merchants across the country can accept digital payments, that should be the future. I am glad Paytm is doing this.”
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
Measures ensure that those in the lower income bracket are left with more money
My spouse and I have savings of ₹16 lakh that would be used as down payment for purchasing a flat. The planned ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...