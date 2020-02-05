All-in-One Android PoS device unveiled by Paytm

India’s largest payments platform Paytm (owned by One97 Communications) has announced the launch of an All-in-One Android PoS device for merchant partners across the country.

This device helps merchants to accept payments through Paytm Wallet, UPI-based apps, debit and credit cards and, most importantly, cash. Besides accepting payments, merchants will also be able to generate GST-compliant bills and manage transactions and settlements through the Paytm for Business app.

Paytm All-in-One Android PoS is a fully-loaded payment acceptance device and is pre-bundled with cloud-based software for billing, payments and customer management.

The device can be used to accept payments, print bills, and scan items for faster checkout at the counter. The device works on Wi-Fi and also comes with a pre-installed SIM, which ensures round-the-clock connectivity with all of Paytm’s bouquet of services. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, said he expects about 10 million merchants to be onboarded through this device.

“Over the past 18 months, we have invested a lot of time in understanding the needs of small businesses around digital payments. This device offers a comprehensive business tool right on the desk of millions of small businesses.”

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and Chairman, Infosys, and founding Chairman, UIDAI, said: “What Paytm is doing is exactly what we envisioned which is democratising payments. And nobody has done a better job than them. Paytm is a pioneer and I am grateful for their contribution.

“I think Paytm All-in-One Android POS is a very important device. We do have multiple options and this device brings all together. If small merchants across the country can accept digital payments, that should be the future. I am glad Paytm is doing this.”