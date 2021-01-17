Amazfit’s smartwatches GTR 2e and GTS 2e to be available in India at ₹9,999

Amazfit has announced the prices of its GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches in India. The smartwatches will be available for ₹9,999 form January 19.

Amazfit had announced the smartwatches at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

The devices will go on sale on January 19 at 12 am IST. The watches will be available on Amazfit’s official website. Additionally, Amazfit GTR 2e will also be launched on Amazon.in and Amazfit GTS 2e will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

The Amazfit GTR 2e comes with a 1.39 inch AMOLED Display. The smartwatch runs on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. It is equipped with a 471 mAh battery which can last up to 24 days with typical use and 45 days with basic usage. The charging time is about 2.5 hours, the brand said.

The watch comes with various sensors including an acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor,

Geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor and a temperature sensor. It comes with 90 sports modes. The watch supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring. Other features include Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement, PAI Health Assessment, Sleep Quality Monitoring and Stress Level Monitoring.

The watch comes in Obsidian Black, Slate Gray and Matcha Green colours.

The Amazfit GTS 2e comes with a 1.65 inch AMOLED display with 341 ppi pixel density. It also features a range of sensors similar to the Amazfit GTR 2e along with other health features. The smartwatch is equipped with a 246mAh battery which can last up to 14 days with typical use and 24 days with basic use, as per the brand. The charging time is about 2 hours. The device also runs on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

It comes in Obsidian Black, Moss Green and Lilac Purple colours.