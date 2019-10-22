Amazon makes maximum number of offers at XLRI’s summer placements

Getting EV-ready
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
E-commerce major Amazon has made the highest number of offers amongst the regular recruiters at the Xavier School of Management’s (XLRI) Summer Internship Placement Process (SIP) for 2019-21.
This year’s SIP saw the average stipend increase to ₹1.2 lakh per month from ₹1.07 lakh per month in 2018. The median stipend offered stood at ₹1.2 lakh per month. The highest stipend stood at ₹2.5 lakh per month offered in the banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.
SIP for the batch of 2019-21 concluded within two days as the batch consisted of 361 students and has achieved 100 per cent placement. This year, the SIP saw participation from 86 recruiters, including 11 first-time recruiters.
Other recruiters this year include The Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, P&G, Aditya Birla Group, ITC, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Citibank. First-time recruiters included companies such as Bain & Co., Adani Group, Diageo, NIIF, Kornferry, PhonePe, Mars and Udaan, amongst others.
The top segments based on roles offered were consulting, sales & marketing, and BFSI. Consulting firms extended offers to 16 per cent of the candidates. Sales and marketing and BFSI constituted 40 per cent and 17 per cent of the roles offered to business management students respectively.
“The spectacular placements achieved this year is a testament to our diverse talent pool and the XLRI brand and has raised the bar for placements in B-schools in the country,” said Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI- Xavier School of Management.
Other roles included niche functions in analytics, product management, business development, brand management, and strategy. Organisations from a wide spectrum of sectors participated in the process, including FMCGs, consulting, pharma, IT and e-commerce, auto, mining, oil & gas and telecom.
Organisations who participated for the first time included firms such as Bain & Co, Amazon, NIIF, PhonePe, Udaan, Shell, Diageo, Ola, Adani and Rupeek.
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The phone has four cameras including one that’s 64MP, a gaming centric MediaTek processor and Alexa on board
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism