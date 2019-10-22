Amazon makes maximum number of offers at XLRI’s summer placements

E-commerce major Amazon has made the highest number of offers amongst the regular recruiters at the Xavier School of Management’s (XLRI) Summer Internship Placement Process (SIP) for 2019-21.

This year’s SIP saw the average stipend increase to ₹1.2 lakh per month from ₹1.07 lakh per month in 2018. The median stipend offered stood at ₹1.2 lakh per month. The highest stipend stood at ₹2.5 lakh per month offered in the banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

SIP for the batch of 2019-21 concluded within two days as the batch consisted of 361 students and has achieved 100 per cent placement. This year, the SIP saw participation from 86 recruiters, including 11 first-time recruiters.

Other recruiters this year include The Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, P&G, Aditya Birla Group, ITC, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Citibank. First-time recruiters included companies such as Bain & Co., Adani Group, Diageo, NIIF, Kornferry, PhonePe, Mars and Udaan, amongst others.

Top segments

The top segments based on roles offered were consulting, sales & marketing, and BFSI. Consulting firms extended offers to 16 per cent of the candidates. Sales and marketing and BFSI constituted 40 per cent and 17 per cent of the roles offered to business management students respectively.

“The spectacular placements achieved this year is a testament to our diverse talent pool and the XLRI brand and has raised the bar for placements in B-schools in the country,” said Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI- Xavier School of Management.

Other roles included niche functions in analytics, product management, business development, brand management, and strategy. Organisations from a wide spectrum of sectors participated in the process, including FMCGs, consulting, pharma, IT and e-commerce, auto, mining, oil & gas and telecom.

Organisations who participated for the first time included firms such as Bain & Co, Amazon, NIIF, PhonePe, Udaan, Shell, Diageo, Ola, Adani and Rupeek.