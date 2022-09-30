As it launched the Great Indian Festival, Amazon roped in celebrities, social media content creators, and influencers to promote brands by starting a ‘Live’ window on its shopping window, offering a two-way conversation between popular influencers and users.

“The consumption of videos and social media content has gone up significantly, post pandemic. When promoted by an influencer that they are familiar with, shoppers will associate (with the product) more,” Kishore Thota, Director (Customer Experience and Marketing) of Amazon India told BusinessLine.

The list of celebrities and influencers includes badminton star P V Sindhu and actress Parineeti Chopra. “They speak on the products that they are associated with or like,” he said.

Over 150 influencers are promoting Amazon’s content on the platform, with a bigger number promoting products on various social media platforms.

Related Stories Festival sale: Amazon India expects 80-85% customers to come from small cities For this year’s event, 2,000 brands are doing product launches, which is almost double of the last year’s number READ NOW

“We so far have generated over 450 hours of cumulative content on our shopping portal. Each live stream has thousands of customers regularly interacting with these influencers,” he said.

Stating that the ‘live’ content has generated huge interest among its customers, he said that over five lakh viewers had watched the content.

Related Stories Order volume rises 28% in first 2 days of online festival sales Smaller cities contribute more; personal care segment is the topper to the surge in sales READ NOW

“About 10 per cent of of all our visitors watched a live stream during the first week of the shopping festival. We have live streams running for 15 hours every day from 10 am to 1 am on diverse topics ranging from beauty tips, fashion, electronics and parenting,” he said.

The e-commerce company is also hosting the recorded videos on various brands and products.

Found it on Amazon

He said the ‘Live’ initiative came with a service called ‘Found it on Amazon’, where customers can pick latest trends, ideas, and product recommendations from their favorite influencers in the areas of their interest.

Presented in short-form videos, shoppable photos, and product curations, the window allows customers to scout for ideas. “As the items featured in the content is easily accessible and shoppable from the feed, customers can easily browse, save, share, or shop the products,” he said.