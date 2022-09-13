Festival sale: Amazon India expects 80-85% customers to come from small cities

Ahead of its annual festival sale event, Manish Tiwary, Country Manager and Vice-President of Consumer Business, Amazon India, told BusinessLine that the global e-commerce major expects 80-85 per cent of customers during the sale to come from Tier-2 and beyond cities.

Amazon.in’s festival event, The Amazon Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2022, is scheduled to start from September 23 with Prime members getting early access. GIF 2022 will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programmes such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

Talking about the expected scale of GIF 2022, Tiwari said, “the last two years have been large for Amazon because of the pandemic impact and a lot of customers moving online. Good thing is that a lot of these customers continue to shop with Amazon and have converted themselves as Prime members. So this year should be as good a Diwali as any other year in terms of growth.”

He added that this year 2,000 brands are doing product launches on Amazon during the festival sale, which is almost double the last year’s number.

In order to support its festive sale volumes, Amazon India said it has over 60 fulfilment centres, sorting centres across 19 States, and over 1,850 Amazon-owned and partner stations along with 28,000 ‘I Have Space’ partners and thousands of Amazon Flex delivery partners.

The company has also worked on making shipping faster for customers during GIF 2022. In metro cities, Tiwary expects 30 per cent of products to be delivered the same day. To enable this, Amazon has strengthened operational engagement with the Indian Railways, with more than 325 inter-city transportation lanes for the movement of customer packages. This is a 5x increase in railway lanes since Amazon began working with the Railways in 2019.