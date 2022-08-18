hamburger

Info-tech

Amazon tests TikTok-like feed for products

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, August 18 | Updated on: Aug 18, 2022
Amazon testing new feature

Amazon testing new feature | Photo Credit: GONZALO FUENTES

Amazon is testing TikTok-like feature among employees

Amazon is testing a TikTok-like vertical photo and video feed of products for shoppers to share with other users. The feature is similar to Reels from Meta and Google. Meta introduced Reels on Facebook in 2020. According to a The Wall Street Journal report, the new Amazon feature is available to select employees of the company.

The portal is being tested under the name ‘inspire,’ showing up as a diamond widget on the home page. An AI product intelligence firm Watchful tracked the use and said the widget will allow users to like, share and purchase products.

“We are constantly testing new features to help make customers’ lives a little easier,” an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch. The company may tweak the features before launching it. However, it is unclear whether Amazon will launch this feature in its mobile app, TechCrunch reported.

Published on August 18, 2022
Amazon
TikTok
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you