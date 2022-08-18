Amazon tests TikTok-like feed for products

Amazon is testing a TikTok-like vertical photo and video feed of products for shoppers to share with other users. The feature is similar to Reels from Meta and Google. Meta introduced Reels on Facebook in 2020. According to a The Wall Street Journal report, the new Amazon feature is available to select employees of the company.

The portal is being tested under the name ‘inspire,’ showing up as a diamond widget on the home page. An AI product intelligence firm Watchful tracked the use and said the widget will allow users to like, share and purchase products.

“We are constantly testing new features to help make customers’ lives a little easier,” an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch. The company may tweak the features before launching it. However, it is unclear whether Amazon will launch this feature in its mobile app, TechCrunch reported.