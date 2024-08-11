Amazon Inc has expressed keen interest in making significant investments in expanding its data centre facilities and workforce in Hyderabad. This was stated after a meeting with a team of Amazon senior leadership, led by Kerry Person, Vice President, AWS Data Centre Planning and Delivery, which the Telangana delegation, led by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, had in the US during the US tour of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Amazon already has a strong presence in Telangana, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) has designated Hyderabad as a strategic region. “They shared plans for further expanding their business, including new hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad that are critical for AI/ML enabled services,” according to an official release.

Speaking after the meeting, Kerry Person, Vice President, Data Centre Planning and Delivery at Amazon Web Services, said, “I am excited by the opportunity to further expand our cloud infrastructure in Hyderabad, Telangana, as an integral component of AWS’s strategy in India. We expect the AWS Region in Hyderabad will play an increasingly important role in supporting AWS’s growth of cloud services in India, including Artificial Intelligence in the near future. AWS is committed to contributing to Telangana’s digital ambitions, empowering our customers and partners across the State and country to drive towards India’s trillion-dollar digital economy goal.”

Amazon provides a range of cloud business services, including computing, storage, databases, networking, machine learning, analytics, and other services, which will now also include AI.