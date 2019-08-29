Amazon.in launches largest delivery station in India

Amazon.in on Thursday announced the launch of its Delivery Station in Pune, which is its largest Delivery Station in India. The new station will enable Amazon to strengthen its last-mile delivery network and ensure faster deliveries across the city, ahead of the upcoming festival season.

Delivery Stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and provide flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of orders.

The company announced the expansion of its delivery network in Maharashtra including cities and towns like Tuljapur, Lonar, Kolad, Shegaon, Igatipuri, Sangameshwar and Shirala. With this expansion, Amazon.in has about 200 owned Delivery Service Partner stations and more than 3,000 ‘I Have Space’ partners across Maharashtra.

The press statement issued by Amazon stated that this 2x growth of the delivery network will enable Amazon to penetrate into smaller towns across Maharashtra with a significant number of customers now being able to enjoy one-day and two-delivery promises.

Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India said in a statement, “We believe customers, no matter where they are located, value fast and reliable delivery. we have doubled our last mile delivery network in the State and also opened a new large delivery station spread across 40,000 sq ft of space. This expansion will create job opportunities for individuals in the Maharashtra as we continue to remain committed to our long term investment in infrastructure and technology in the State.”

“Amazon’s commitment to create employment opportunities in the region will be propelled through this expansion in infrastructure. This could be instrumental in creating opportunities for the people to enhance technological and operational skills, which is in tandem with government’s initiatives of Skill India and Digital India” the statement added.