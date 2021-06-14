‘Among Us’ to introduce 15 player lobbies on June 15

Online multiplayer game ‘Among Us’ will be expanding to a 15 player lobby on June 15, the creators of the game have announced.

Alongside the 15-player lobby, the game will also have new colours and kill screen menu, mobile controller support and other features for the airship.

The update will be available on PC, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. The creators are also working on PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game which are expected to be released later this year, The Verge reported.

InnerSloth, the developers of the game also shared the upcoming roadmap for the game along with upcoming features. The game will get a new map, Map 5, the details for which are yet to be specified. It will also add a new ‘Achievements’ section to the game.

Another important feature that will be introduced for players is account linking between platforms. “All your save data and cosmetics, available on your platform of choice,” the developers said. Other updates include new roles, a ‘hide and seek’ mode and new visor cosmetics.

Among Us has garnered massive popularity over the past year amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. According to data released by Sensor Tower, Among Us was the only game to reach 100 million downloads in Q3 2020.