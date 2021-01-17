'Among Us' -most downloaded mobile game worldwide in December 2020: Report

Among Us from InnerSloth was the most downloaded mobile game globally in December 202, according to data from Sensor Tower.

The game clocked 41.2 million installs in December, over 36 times increase from December 2019. The United States topped the charts in terms of game downloads, contributing 17.5 per cent while Brazil stood at 9.3 per cent.

The game has garnered massive popularity over the past year amid Covid-19 lockdown.

Among Us was followed by Join Clash 3D from Supersonic which was the second most installed mobile game worldwide in December 2020 with nearly 29 million installs. Installs of the game witnessed a 2,680 times increase from December 2019.

The top five most downloaded mobile games worldwide in December 2020 also included Sushi Roll 3D from Say Games, Roof Rails from Voodoo, and Shortcut Run from Voodoo.

Some of the other high profile entries on Sensor Tower’s list include League of Legends: Wild Rift from Riot Games which clocked 3.6 million downloads on the App Store in December, enough to break into the top 10 for installs.

Imposter Solo Kill from IEC Games, another new entry generated 16 million downloads in total across the App Store and Google Play.

“The title is inspired by Among Us, but instead focuses on a 3D art style and a levels-based single-player mode,” Sensor Tower said.

“Call of Duty: Mobile by Activision, developed in partnership with Tencent, had its best month for downloads since November 2019 following a successful launch in China on Christmas,” Sensor Tower said.

The game garnered 16.6 million installs last month, with 58.5 per cent of installs coming from China’s App Store, as per the report.