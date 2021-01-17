Apple extends Apple TV+ free trials again

Apple is extending the free period for its Apple TV+ 1-year free trials which will now expire in July 2021.

Any user whose Apple TV+ subscription is set to expire from now until June will get an extension with their subscription now expiring in July 2021 instead, 9to5Mac reported.

Apple had first launched the Apple TV+ service alongside a free one-year trial in November 2019 for users buying new hardware such as iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac, Tech Crunch reported.

The tech giant had previously extended the trial period to February 2021.

With the new extension, any user who hasn’t already cancelled the subscription will be able to use the service and get access to Apple original shows and movies for free for the next six additional months.

Apple will notify eligible customers of the extension through email in the next two weeks, as per the report. It will be compensating existing subscribers with credit refunds.

For customers who are already paying for AppleTV+ or have it as part of the Apple One bundle will be getting a $4.99 per month store credit for the period between February to June to offset the cost of their subscription, as per the report.

Apple had previously increased the trial period in India as well. However, there has been no official word on the new extension being applied to customers in India, as per a News18 report.