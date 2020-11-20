Apple fixes lock screen issues on iPhone 12 mini with iOS 14.2.1 update

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Apple has released a new software update for iOS 14 with various bug fixes.
One of the issues fixed as part of the iOS 14.2.1 update is iPhone 12 mini’s lock screen issues.
“Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini,” reads the release notes of the software update.
Some early users of the iPhone 12 mini last week had reported issues with the phone’s touch screen while trying to unlock the phone.
Users have reported trouble unlocking the lock screen with their thumb along with other issues with the touch screen’s responsiveness on forums such as MacRumors, Apple’s forum and Reddit.
The screen was unresponsive when users swiped up from the bottom of the lock screen using their thumb to unlock the device. Some users have also reported being unable to launch the camera or the torch from the screen.
Apple seems to have fixed the issue with the new software update.
Apart from this, Apple has also fixed an issue where MMS messages were not being received.
The third issue that has been fixed as per the changelog is, “Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone.”
The iOS 14.2.1 update, unlike other software updates, is meant only for iPhone 12 models and will not be available to older models, according to 9to5Mac.
It will be rolled out to users of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini.
iPhone 12 users can access the update from the ‘Software Update’ section in the Settings app.
