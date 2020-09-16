Apple launches Apple Watch Series 6 and SE and iPad 8th Gen and Air

At an event streamed online from the Apple Park, CEO Tim Cook introduced new products in the Apple Watch and iPad categories as well as an integrated services package called Apple One.

The event kicked off with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6, which brings blood oxygen measurement through a new sensor that gauges the colour of the blood and an app that offers insights. To compensate for natural variations in the skin and improve accuracy, the sensor employs four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs, along with the four photodiodes on the back crystal of the watch to measure light reflected back from blood. Apple Watch then uses an advanced custom algorithm built into the Blood Oxygen app, which is designed to measure blood oxygen between 70 per cent and 100 per cent.

With the upgrade to WatchOS 7, Series 6 and some previous gen models will get new features, including more workout types and sleep tracking. A new Family Setup4 mode will extend Apple Watch to the entire family by allowing kids and older family members of the household who do not have an iPhone to benefit from the connectivity, safety, and fitness features.

Also unveiled was Fitness+, the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch, arriving later this year. This system intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualise on their iPhone and offers personalised workouts. From beginners to seasoned exercisers, anyone can access studio-style workouts delivered by world-class trainers and underscored by music from renowned artists, making it more rewarding for customers to work out.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at ₹40,900 and Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) starts at ₹49,900.

Apple also launched Apple Watch SE packing the essential features of Apple Watch into a more affordable price. Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at ₹29,900 and Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) starts at ₹33,900.

Apple Watches require an iPhone to function.

Refreshed iPad line-up

Also introduced at the event was the eighth-generation iPad, featuring the powerful A12 Bionic chip that brings the Neural Engine to the entry iPad for the first time. Starting at ₹29,900, the upgrade adds value to the most popular variant of the iPad, in particularly high demand during the pandemic. In combination with the A12 Bionic chip and iPadOS 14, the new iPad is meant for drawing, note-taking, marking up documents, and also the usual tablet functions. On this model, Touch ID is incorporated into the power button. The iPad will be available at a starting price of ₹29,900 for the Wi-Fi model and ₹41,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

A new iPad Air has also been launched in five interesting finishes. This tablet has an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch display, camera and audio upgrades. It uses the A14 Bionic for a big boost in performance. The new iPad Air will be available in October with Wi-Fi models coming in at a starting price of ₹54,900 while Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at ₹66,900.