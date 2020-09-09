Apple plans virtual launch of new watch on Sept 15

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
September 9
Apple Inc said it will hold an online event on September 15, where the company is expected to unveil its latest Apple Watch. The event will be streamed from the company’s website starting at 10 am Pacific Time.
The technology giant usually organises a slick hardware-focused show every fall from its Cupertino, California-based headquarters or another location in Silicon Valley. This event will be only online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That follows Apple’s developers conference in June, which worked well as a virtual event.
The event announcement on Apple’s website doesn’t have its typical tag line that hints at what is to be announced. But the invitation to media says Time Flies, indicating the announcement is related to the Apple Watch, not iPhones. The new iPhones won’t launch until October, Bloomberg News has reported.
The company is preparing new high-end and low-end Apple Watches as well as a redesigned iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen. It is also working on a smaller HomePod and the first pair of Apple-branded over ear headphones for release as early as later this year.
The new iPhones, coming later, will have redesigned cases, updated cameras, and 5G capabilities. Apple also plans to announce the first Mac running its own processors, replacing Intel Corp, before the end of the year. The next updates to iPhone and iPad software are due to be released this month, with Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac software updates coming in the fall.
The company’s shares have surged this year on rising demand of iPhones, iPads and other tech gear needed to work and study from home during the pandemic.
Its also facing increased anti-trust scrutiny and complaints from App Store developers, including Epic Games.
