Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon, others in deal with Japanese

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Apple Inc will loosen App Store rules that have banned companies like Netflix Inc from providing customers a link to create a paid account to bypass Apple's in-app purchase commissions, the company said late on Wednesday.
It is the second concession to regulators and companies in less than a week as the iPhone maker faces legal, regulatory and legislative challenges to the App Store, which forms the core of its $53.8 billion services segment.
But Apple will still ban developers from taking other forms of payment inside apps on the iPhone, the key practice that “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, Spotify Technology and Match Group Inc have said they want to end. “A limited anti-steering fix does not solve all our issues,” Spotify, which is pursuing an antitrust complaint against Apple with European Union competition authorities, said in a statement.
Apple collects commissions between 15% and 30% from in-app purchases and erects barriers to keep developers from steering users toward payment alternatives. One such rule had barred “reader apps” - where users consume content that they purchased elsewhere - from providing a link to sign up for a paid account.
Apple said on Wednesday it would drop that rule starting early next year as part of the conclusion of an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC).
Apple said it agreed with the JFTC to let developers of those apps share a single link to their websites to help users set up and manage their accounts. Although the change is part of an agreement with the JFTC, Apple said it would be applied globally.
Previously, Apple had allowed a link for account creation but only if creating the account did not involve entering payment information. That meant companies like Netflix, which has no free tier of service and requires payment at sign-up,could not provide a link.
Also read: New Apple smartwatch with larger screen suffers production snags
But the changes will not apply to gaming companies, which are the largest category of moneymakers for Apple on its AppStore.
Apple said in a statement that reader apps can safely offer other ways to pay because the shows or songs they offer access to are not “in-app digital goods and services.” Apple has the ultimate say over whether an app qualifies as a “reader app” or a game.
Tim Sweeney, chief executive of Epic Games, which is pursuing an antitrust claim against Apple in US courts,criticized Apple's logic, saying on Twitter that “it's hard to discern the rationale that this is safe while Fortnite accepting direct payments remains unsafe."
Last week, Apple reached a deal with a group of developers in the United States in a class-action lawsuit as it awaits a ruling by the same U.S. judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by Epic Games. In that agreement, Apple ended a ban on developers' telling users in email messages outside an app about payment alternatives.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...