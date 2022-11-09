Apple announced iOS 16.2 beta version and added two new widgets to lock screen - medications widget and sleep widget.
Sleep Widget
Apple’s new lock screen, Sleep widget from the Health app, comes with the beta iOS 16.2. You can add it to your iPhone’s Lock Screen to track sleep and view data. There are two ways you can view your data: one that shows a collection of charts for the past seven nights of sleep data, and another that shows a more in-depth look at the previous night.
The new Sleep widget for the Lock Screen joins the already-existing Home Screen widget.
Medications Widget
In addition, Apple is also working on a Medications widget that has been discovered in a code for iOS 16.2. As of now, the Medications widget is not available with the Apple iOS 16.2b version, and there is an uncertainty if it will be a Home Screen widget or will be added to Lock Screen, or both.
Apple’s medications widget is integrated directly into the Health app. One can enter medication details, set medication schedules and receive reminders about them, and track the medication interactions on the list. The app will also warn about things like alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs.