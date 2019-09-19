Apple Music now available via Amazon Alexa

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Starting now, users of an Alexa integrated device can add Apple Music to their sources for music playback in India. This was announced by Amazon today.
All users need to do is to go to settings in the Alexa app on a phone or tablet and scroll down to music and add Apple Music from the add new music source option. They can then choose to either make this their default music service or just add it for occasional use. Other sources including JioSaavn, TuneIn Radio and of course Amazon Music. The default service can of course be changed at any time depending on the user’s preference.
Once added and enabled, Alexa users can just ask the voice assistant to play music from Apple Music, choosing one’s own playlists or playing one of Apple’s own existing playlists or radio stations. Apple Music is a paid service costing Rs 99 per month and must have an Apple account.
Though one can access songs from Apple Music and even play them on multiple grouped Alexa speakers at the same time, deep control of the content in the Apple Music app is not allowed by voice command. This is because typically multiple people will use the Alexa speaker in a home and changes such as adding songs to a playlist or marking something as favourite must be done only by the holder of the Apple account.
Amazon’s own Echo range of speakers and any Alexa integrated speakers from other companies will support Apple Music play. However, users will not be able to stream Apple Music on their phones or tablets via the Alexa app’s voice command feature but rather make the voice command to the speaker.
