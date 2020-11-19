Apple to pay another $113 million to settle iPhone battery claims

Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging that the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries.

The payment announced on Wednesday in Arizona resolves a case brought by more than 30 states, wherein Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones. It follows a previous settlement requiring Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought in California.

Apple defended its actions as a way to prevent unintended shutdowns of the older iPhones as their batteries deteriorated, but critics contended the company did it to help spur more consumers to upgrade to newer models.

The Cupertino, California-based company apologized for slowing down the iPhones and agreed to replace batteries at a steeply discounted price. Apple, though, has never acknowledged any wrongdoing.

Apple can easily afford to pay the settlement amount. The company generates $275 billion annual revenue and boasts a market value of $2 trillion.

