Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.0.3 for bug fixes in iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

The latest update comes with a size margin of 1GB.

Bugs fixed by iOS 16.0.3

Incoming call, app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models.

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email.

Eligibility for update

To check for model eligibilityfor the recent update, head to Settings and tap on General. Next, tap on Software Updates and you are good to go!