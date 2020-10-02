Apple’s App Store earned twice as much as Google’s Play Store in Q3 2020: Report

CX 400BT: Sennheiser sound for the rest of us
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Apple witnessed twice the revenue from its App Store, compared to Google’s Play Store in Q3 2020, according to a report by Sensor Tower.
According to estimates by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, Apple’s App Store recorded twice the revenue of Google’s marketplace for mobile applications.
Consumer spending on in-app purchases, subscriptions, and premium apps on Apple’s app store increased by 31 per cent in Q3 to $19 billion globally, compared to last year.
Google Play also witnessed substantial growth with a 33.8 per cent year-on-year ( YoY) growth to $10.3 billion from $7.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Also read: CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter subpoenaed by US Senate Committee
“The split in spending between the two platforms remained consistent when compared to 3Q19, with Apple’s marketplace seeing nearly twice the revenue earned on Google’s store,” Sensor Tower said in its report.
However, when it comes to app installs, “Google’s platform generated more than three times the installs of the App Store,” as per the report.
Google Play recorded 28.3 billion first time app installs in Q3 2020. Apple accounted for 8.2 billion of new installs.
Apple’s App Store also witnessed higher revenue in terms of gaming apps. Overall, consumers spent $20.9 billion globally on mobile games on the App Store and Google Play.
“More than half of this revenue came from users on the App Store, which generated $12.4 billion from in-game spending,” the report said.
“Games on Google’s platform generated $8.5 billion in gross revenue,” it added.
Also read: Indian start-ups mull alliance to develop Google Play alternative
Overall, global consumer spending on mobile apps amounted to $29.3 billion with 36.5 billion app installs across Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the third quarter.
Mobile users spent 32 per cent more on apps in Q3 while installs grew by 23.3 per cent compared to Q3 2019.
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest ...
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
A train wreck that began in slow motion, the Trump presidency has now plunged the US into social and economic ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...