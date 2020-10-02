Apple’s App Store earned twice as much as Google’s Play Store in Q3 2020: Report

Apple witnessed twice the revenue from its App Store, compared to Google’s Play Store in Q3 2020, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

According to estimates by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, Apple’s App Store recorded twice the revenue of Google’s marketplace for mobile applications.

Consumer spending on in-app purchases, subscriptions, and premium apps on Apple’s app store increased by 31 per cent in Q3 to $19 billion globally, compared to last year.

Google Play also witnessed substantial growth with a 33.8 per cent year-on-year ( YoY) growth to $10.3 billion from $7.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

“The split in spending between the two platforms remained consistent when compared to 3Q19, with Apple’s marketplace seeing nearly twice the revenue earned on Google’s store,” Sensor Tower said in its report.

However, when it comes to app installs, “Google’s platform generated more than three times the installs of the App Store,” as per the report.

Google Play recorded 28.3 billion first time app installs in Q3 2020. Apple accounted for 8.2 billion of new installs.

Apple’s App Store also witnessed higher revenue in terms of gaming apps. Overall, consumers spent $20.9 billion globally on mobile games on the App Store and Google Play.

“More than half of this revenue came from users on the App Store, which generated $12.4 billion from in-game spending,” the report said.

“Games on Google’s platform generated $8.5 billion in gross revenue,” it added.

Overall, global consumer spending on mobile apps amounted to $29.3 billion with 36.5 billion app installs across Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the third quarter.

Mobile users spent 32 per cent more on apps in Q3 while installs grew by 23.3 per cent compared to Q3 2019.