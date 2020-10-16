Apple’s online store temporarily goes down in India

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Apple’s online store in India seems to be facing some issues on Friday afternoon.
Some pages of the recently launched India store, including the ‘Shop’ section flashed a message that read, “We'll be right back. Updates are coming to the Apple Store. Check back soon.”
The ‘buy’ and ‘view pricing’ pages for various products on the store including the recently launched iPhone 12 also flashed a similar message.
However, the ‘Learn More’ section of the store seemed to be working fine.
Apple usually halts its online store ahead of its launch event with a similar message flashing on the website. Which was the case even before the iPhone 12 series launch event on Tuesday.
According to a report by 9to5 Mac, prior to its Hi-Speed launch event, Apple Stores in the United States, for instance, flashed a placeholder that said, "We're making updates to the Apple store. Check back soon."
However, after the event, the stores usually pop back up, at times with option to pre-order its newly launched products. The reason why certain pages of the India Store are down three days after the launch event is yet to be known.
It is, however, notable that the downtime comes hours ahead of pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro that are set to begin in key markets at 5 a.m. PDT (5:30 pm IST) today.
Apple on Tuesday had said that customers in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on October 16.
The US storefront currently lashes a message that reads, “You're… early. Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep.”
The pre-orders for these phones in India will begin on October 23. Apple is also set to kick off its Diwali offer on Saturday where it will be offering free AirPods with every iPhone 11purchase at ₹ 47,999 from its store.
