The first glimpse of Apple Store in Delhi on Wednesday during the pre-opening of the outlet was a visual and musical treat, with the strains of Let it Go, a composition by James Bay, a leading advocate for LGBTQ+, symbolising the company’s internal efforts to promote diversity and inclusion at every level. The store will open to customers on Thursday morning by Tim Cook, CEO of the Cupertino-based company.

The Delhi store has over 70 highly-skilled retail team members from 18 States in India, who can collectively speak over 15 languages to offer customers in Delhi the support they need.

Inside the upcoming Apple Store in Delhi

Here’s an exclusive look at Apple Inc’s second store in India

Video Credit: S Ronendra Singh

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket. Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice-President of Retail, during a media briefing.

The second store in India offers a colourful experience in a small cosy store, which is spread across 8,417.83 sq.ft. (less than half of Mumbai BKC store), and like all Apple facilities, it runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and are carbon-neutral.

The store has a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. It features a dedicated Apple pick-up station, too, which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

It will also be a hub for inspiration and education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple. Sessions will help customers unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices, said the company.

Led by Apple Creatives, the sessions range from basics and how-to lessons to using professional-grade programmes, it said.

For photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Saket will have a diverse offering of Today at Apple sessions such as Skills - Getting Started with iPhone; Tips - Edit Your Photos on iPhone; Art Lab for Kids - Make Your Own Emoji; Skills - Personalising Your Apple Watch; and Tips - Capture Ideas on iPad, the company added.