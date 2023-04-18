The Delhi Apple Store, which debuts on April 20, has a vibrant appearance similar to the Old Delhi Gate. Inside access is currently restricted to Apple employees only. Unlike the Mumbai store, the Delhi Apple Store stands among any of the stores in the Select Saket Mall, on the first floor of South Delhi’s shopping arcade.
