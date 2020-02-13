Aptronix expands footprint in south

Aptronix, one of Apple’s largest premium reseller today launched six new stores across Tamil Nadu and Kerala — four in Chennai, and one each in Coimbatore and Kochi.

Aptronix Premium Apple Reseller stores are available in major cities such as Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai (India’s first and only flagship APR store).

“We are delighted to be back in Chennai and launch four more Apple Premium Reseller stores. After the grand launch of our stores in Ambattur and VR Mall, we are elated to provide more service options to the city. With these six stores across Chennai, Aptronix will be the largest partner of Apple in Chennai and India,” Sutinder Singh, Founder, Aptronix was quoted in a press statement.