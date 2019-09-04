Asus targets 60 per cent growth for laptops in second half of 2019

Taiwan-based electronics company Asus is targeting a 60 per cent growth in the second half of 2019 (July to December) for its consumer laptop business. This is despite the overall market decline by 19 per cent in the first half of the year, according to data from market intelligence firm IDC.

Asus on Wednesday refreshed its affordable Vivobook line-up, adding three new models that start at Rs 30,990 and go up to Rs 59,990.

In the first half of 2019 (January to June), Asus has recorded a growth of 32 per cent compared to the first half of 2018. “We are the only brand to grow more than 30 per cent. All the brands, their business in the first half has decreased, but Asus grew at 32 per cent,” said Arnold Su, Consumer Notebook and ROG Business Head, Asus India.

Asus’ new Vivobook range has both, 14-inch and 15.6-inch models, and the company said that larger laptop screen sizes still rule the roost in this market. “In the Indian market, most of the majority is still the 15-inch (laptops),” said Jonas Chen, Country Product Manager, Consumer Notebook, Asus India. Around 80 per cent is dominated by the 15-inch segment, but the 14-inch market is also growing, according to Asus.

Commenting on the general decline in India’s consumer PC business, which fell by 19 per cent, Su said that it is partly because of the economy. “Economy is one part. The other part I think is also that people may be bored. Every year, there are the same products coming in again and again. That is why we try to bring new excitement to the market. Next month, we are going to bring the latest dual-screen machines to India,” Su told BusinessLine.

The new Vivobook laptops from Asus come with full-HD display and a large screen-to-body ratio as the company believed that video consumption is one of the mainstays for its customers in India. They will be available online on Amazon and on offline channels.