Attinad Software CEO to join Forbes Tech Council

Mohammed Rijas, CEO of Thiruvananthapuram-based digital consulting and products firm Attinad Software, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CXOs, CTOs and technology executives.

Attinad offers products and services in digital technologies such as analytics, IoT, AI, blockchain and mobile, and lists Fortune 500 companies as clients.

Rijas was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, the Forbes Technology Council said. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

“We are honoured to welcome Mohammed Rijas into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Rijas will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council.

Rijas said that he was excited to be selected by the Forbes Technology Council. “I always value the opportunity to work closely with customers and help drive business impact through digital products and consulting. Digital technologies such as AI, IoT and blockchain are transforming business and society profoundly. This opportunity will help us to share our thought leadership in digital technologies with a bigger worldwide community. I look forward to contributing my perspective to the Forbes community,” he added.