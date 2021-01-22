Automation services firm launches virtual event management solution

A leading hyper-automation services company, Vuram, has launched a virtual event management solution, ‘EventHall.

A press statement from the company on Friday said the cloud-based API-driven architecture integrates webinars or meeting platforms that can be customised to match the theme of the event, video streaming services for live sessions, on-demand videos for sessions/performances, email and SMS services to share updates/event notifications, web-based games with leaderboards, and chat.

It also provides insights into post-event analytics including the number of users logged in, number of user activities in different sections, and demography of the users logged in. EventHall comes with customisable features and options to choose the required modules.

“By the time the pandemic ends, people will be used to virtual events. EventHall is designed for a rich experience, despite being virtual. Such a platform could change the way people experience virtual events,” Venkatesh Ramarathinam, CEO, Vuram, said in a statement.