Avtar Group launches second batch of its digital marketing program

Diversity and Inclusion platform Avtar Group on Friday announced the second batch of DigiPivot, a curated skilling program in digital marketing exclusively for women, in partnership with Google and the Centre for Executive Education at Indian School of business (ISB).

This follows the success of the program’s inaugural run in 2020.

The second edition of the Google-sponsored upskilling program for women will be a 22-week virtual learning engagement that will enable participants with digital marketing knowledge as well as mentorship on strategic leadership skills.

“National estimates suggest that there are at least 11 million women in India seeking viable career returns. Programs such as DigiPivot provide a stable platform for such women to emerge as tomorrow’s leaders, by providing them the readiness to face the changing dynamics of the marketplace,” Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar Group was quoted in a press statement.