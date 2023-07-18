Business-to-business (B2B) analytics software firm Factors.ai has raised $3.6 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Elevation Capital and Emergent Ventures and prominent angel investors Kris Rudeegraap (Sendoso), Deepak Anchala, Sanjay Kini (6Sense), and Krish Mantripragada (Seismic) among others.

“This funding reaffirms our mission to revolutionise B2B go-to-market strategies and empower businesses to grow exceptionally. With our industry-leading solutions, we are poised to make a profound impact by facilitating efficient pipeline growth, bridging the gap between sales and marketing, and delivering unparalleled value to our customers. Looking ahead, we plan to achieve profitability and expand our customer base,” said Srikrishna Swaminathan, Co-founder and CEO of Factors.ai.

The platform claims to deliver value for its customers, increase conversion rates, and generate revenue growth of up to 25 per cent in some cases. The platform leverages website intent data to enable sales teams to target the right accounts at the right time, maximising pipeline generation. Its account and funnel analytics provide insights into the buyer’s journey, allowing sales and marketing teams to optimise and improve the efficiency of their go-to-market funnels.

“B2B marketing is undergoing rapid evolution, growing increasingly complex, and existing analytics and attribution solutions are ill-equipped to deal with this change. Factors leverages the power of data and AI to provide a powerful solution to help B2B marketers drive significantly more efficiency in their marketing campaigns,” said Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners.

