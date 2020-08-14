Info-tech

‘Baahubali’ producer invests in podcast start-up Suno India

KV Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on August 14, 2020 Published on August 14, 2020

Shobu Yarlagadda, who has produced films like Baahubali, has invested an undisclosed amount in the angel round of ‘podcast-only’ media start-up Suno India.

“Suno India, through its podcasts, is focussing and bringing to light social and current issues that really need to be discussed and debated,” Shobhu Yarlagadda, also co-founder and CEO of Arka Media Works, said.

The two-year-old start-up, co-founded by DVL Padmapriya, received funding from the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) in 2019.

“We recently crossed an important milestone of half a million listeners with their combination of news reporting (The Suno India Show) and vernacular storytelling shows (Katha Chepava Ammamma),” Padma Priya, the Editor of Suno India, said.

“This investment will enable Suno India to further capitalise on its position as a leader in the podcast industry in India by rapidly expanding its vernacular content,” she said.

