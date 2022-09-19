BVR Mohan Reddy pens book on his entrepreneurial journey

B V R Mohan Reddy, Founder of Cyient Ltd (formerly known as Infotech Enterprises) and former Chairman of Nasscom, has penned a book on his entrepreneurial journey.

The book, Engineered in India: From dreams to billion-dollar Cyient, captures his journey as an entrepreneur ever since he completed his degree from IIT Kanpur in 1974.

“The book gives experiential evidence of what it takes to ideate and scale a global enterprise. It also addresses the intangible dimensions of being an entrepreneur in India as well as offers practical lessons in customer centricity, people management and crisis management,” Mohan Reddy said in a statement.

He was the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII – Southern Region) and Founding-Director of the startup ecosystem player T-Hub.