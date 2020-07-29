Chennai-based start-up Instrive Softlabs is one of 5 finalists for Indian alternative to Zoom

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
Chennai-headquartered start-up Instrive Softlabs Pvt Ltd and its product HydraMeet have been selected for the final round of ‘Innovation Challenge for Development of Video Conferencing Solution’ by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
HydraMeet is the indigenously developed secure video conferencing solution of the start-up.
“We are one of the five firms that qualified for the final round,” said Ashok Kannadasan, CEO of the company.
Instrive qualified as one of the 12 companies, which included Peoplelink, HCL and Zoho, for the semi-final round. A month ago, the company presented its product HydraMeet to the Jury and was Chosen as one of the top 5 companies to compete in the final round that is expected to take place soon.
Instrive, founded in 2019, aims to emerge a major player in providing video conferencing and webinar solutions in the Indian market.
HydraMeet also aims to satisfy highly-secure video conferencing solution needs of government, military, corporate, legal and medical institutions.
"Hydrameet has been designed from the ground up to give users full control of their time, experience, privacy and security," Kannadasan
The team that developed the product included engineers, management consultants and digital strategy specialists.
