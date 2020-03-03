Cisco to help J&K admin to prevent usage of banned social media sites: Report

The Jammu & Kashmir government has tied up with US-based multinational software company Cisco to prevent fixed-line internet users from using social media sites, as per a report in The Print.

The administration has collaborated with Cisco as they plan to lift the ban on using fixed-line broadband connections in Kashmir. However, they remain stern about the fact that social media will still be inaccessible for the Valley.

The internet services were snapped after the revocation of Article 370 when the state of Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

The Centre partially eased the restrictions in January, allowing users to access 2G mobile internet and broadband for 1,500 entities, including medical services. While local residents found an alternative way to access banned websites through virtual private networks (VPNs), as per The Print report.

According to official sources cited in the report, Cisco systems will help build a firewall that will bar internet users in the Valley from accessing blacklisted social media sites.

The report added that due to the painfully slow speed of 2G services, accessing VPNs was tough. However, after the restoration of broadband services, VPN users will increase two-fold.

The report revealed that the administration is currently working closely with Cisco to develop a stopgap arrangement. The officials added that they will then purchase the firewall technologies from the firm to keep social media out of sight.

According to a senior government official who was quoted in the report, the stopgap arrangement will be tested thoroughly to ensure compliance with its ruling without any loopholes.