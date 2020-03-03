Cisco to help J&K admin to prevent usage of banned social media sites: Report

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
The Jammu & Kashmir government has tied up with US-based multinational software company Cisco to prevent fixed-line internet users from using social media sites, as per a report in The Print.
The administration has collaborated with Cisco as they plan to lift the ban on using fixed-line broadband connections in Kashmir. However, they remain stern about the fact that social media will still be inaccessible for the Valley.
The internet services were snapped after the revocation of Article 370 when the state of Jammu & Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories.
The Centre partially eased the restrictions in January, allowing users to access 2G mobile internet and broadband for 1,500 entities, including medical services. While local residents found an alternative way to access banned websites through virtual private networks (VPNs), as per The Print report.
According to official sources cited in the report, Cisco systems will help build a firewall that will bar internet users in the Valley from accessing blacklisted social media sites.
The report added that due to the painfully slow speed of 2G services, accessing VPNs was tough. However, after the restoration of broadband services, VPN users will increase two-fold.
The report revealed that the administration is currently working closely with Cisco to develop a stopgap arrangement. The officials added that they will then purchase the firewall technologies from the firm to keep social media out of sight.
According to a senior government official who was quoted in the report, the stopgap arrangement will be tested thoroughly to ensure compliance with its ruling without any loopholes.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
The outlook for domestic airlines doesn’t look encouraging right now, given the coronavirus outbreak and other ...
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Premium paying term is the total period (number of years or months) for which a policyholder has to pay ...
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...