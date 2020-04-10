Collecting Covid-19 data: Mobstac launches contactless form

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
How do clinics collect data from patients in these troubled times? Pen and paper are risky. So are tablets and mobiles. So, what is the alternative? Not many, as it is difficult to have a contactless form.
Mobstac, a B2B company in the field of proximity marketing, that includes technologies such as beacons, QR codes, NFC and geofencing, has come out with a solution that enables any establishment – clinics, hospitals, apartments or communities, bars, restaurants or retails stores - to get user data through a a contactless form.
The user (who has to collect the information) goes to https://www.beaconstac.com/qr-contactless-form (Beaconstac is Mobstac’s platform) and chooses a form from the list of templates, personalise it and generate a QR code that can be displayed. The site and the forms are mobile friendly.
The person who has to fill the form has to scan the QR code through a code reader or apps like Google Lens. This will generate a form and the visitor can fill it to declare his health condition.
The form is designed to display access only if the responses are positive. This can be used to filter entries. The collected data can be used to help the government with contact tracing.
Sharat Potharaju, CEO and Co-founder, says, “Our job is to empower businesses to collect information about visitors entering their stores or clinics and it is totally free of cost.”
The form can also be used by apartment complexes to collect information about visitors.
Sharat says the data is safe and the company does not collect or store data. “Once the pandemic is over, we will also send a notification to all the users about deleting the data.”
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...