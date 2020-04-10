Collecting Covid-19 data: Mobstac launches contactless form

How do clinics collect data from patients in these troubled times? Pen and paper are risky. So are tablets and mobiles. So, what is the alternative? Not many, as it is difficult to have a contactless form.

Mobstac, a B2B company in the field of proximity marketing, that includes technologies such as beacons, QR codes, NFC and geofencing, has come out with a solution that enables any establishment – clinics, hospitals, apartments or communities, bars, restaurants or retails stores - to get user data through a a contactless form.

How does it work?

The user (who has to collect the information) goes to https://www.beaconstac.com/qr-contactless-form (Beaconstac is Mobstac’s platform) and chooses a form from the list of templates, personalise it and generate a QR code that can be displayed. The site and the forms are mobile friendly.

The person who has to fill the form has to scan the QR code through a code reader or apps like Google Lens. This will generate a form and the visitor can fill it to declare his health condition.

The form is designed to display access only if the responses are positive. This can be used to filter entries. The collected data can be used to help the government with contact tracing.

Sharat Potharaju, CEO and Co-founder, says, “Our job is to empower businesses to collect information about visitors entering their stores or clinics and it is totally free of cost.”

The form can also be used by apartment complexes to collect information about visitors.

Sharat says the data is safe and the company does not collect or store data. “Once the pandemic is over, we will also send a notification to all the users about deleting the data.”