Coming soon, mobile phones, electronics on Reliance JioMart

Reliance’s e-commerce platform JioMart is set to launch mobile phones and electronics on January 26, according to a report by Business Insider.

The company will also launch over 1 lakh stores on its platform. So, if a a particular product is unavailable on JioMart, users will be helped in locating stores nearby where it is available. Currently, the platform is in its pilot phase, according to the report.

JioMart, launched earlier in Mumbai, currently offers delivery in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The platform is mainly an online-to-offline marketplace that sources groceries and other retail items from local stores and warehouses and delivers them to households across the city.

Promotional campaign

The company is running a pre-launch promotional campaign, offering savings of up to ₹3,000 for early subscribers on its website.

JioMart will be competing head on with e-commerce giant Amazon, giving it a run for its money. Amazon, as a strategic move, has partnered with the second most popular Indian retail company, the Future Group, to expand its portfolio.

According to a report in LiveMint, JioMart will soon be launching the JioMart app on the iOS and Android platforms.

New commerce

“Our beta trials with thousands of merchants across multiple locations in the country established the premise of new commerce with a significant increase in sales and improvement in margins for the participating merchants,” Mukesh Ambani, CMD of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), was quoted by Indian Express as saying at the company’s 42nd AGM. “We are now getting ready to roll out the platform on a larger scale.”

JioMart will soon be expanding to other cities, competing directly with similar retail platforms including Amazon, BigBasket and Grofers.