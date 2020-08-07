Acer launches Aspire 5 in India, priced at ₹37,999

Acer recently has launched the Acer Aspire 5 in India. The Aspire 5 is a 1.5 kg laptop with 17.95 mm thickness. The device comes with a 14-inch Full-HD display.

The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processor. It comes with 11-hour battery life.

The device is equipped with 32GB Intel Optane memory and 512GB Intel QLC 3D NAND in a single M.2 2280 form factor.

For connectivity, it has 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax) and MU-MIMO technology. The laptop is equipped with ports such as HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI, etc. It also supports power-off charging via one of the USB ports.

The device will be available in ‘Magic Purple’ colour, and will be available at Acer E-store. It is priced at ₹37,999.