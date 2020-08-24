Apple resolves issue with WordPress app

Coping with the Covid storm
Apple has resolved the issue with WordPress allowing updates for its iOS app and has apologised for the “confusion” in a statement.
WordPress founding developer Matt Mullenweg last week had said that Apple had blocked updates and bug fixes for the WordPress for iOS app until it committed to supporting in-app purchases.
“We believe the issue with WordPress app has been resolved. Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options from the app, it is now a free standalone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases. We have informed the developer and apologise for any confusion that we have caused,” Apple said in a statement as quoted by media reports.
Apple’s decision to block updates until WordPress enabled in-app purchases had been criticised by many users on social media stating that it was forcing updates to get its traditional 30 per cent fee. Users claimed that IAP support was not necessary as WordPress’ iOS app does not sell anything, it only allows users to create a free website.
However, there were a “few convoluted ways” in which one could access WordPress.com’s paid plans on the web app through the iOS version. Apple had initially declined the workaround.
“We offered to block based on user-agent server-side, but that was not deemed sufficient,” Mullenweg had tweeted. He then confirmed that Apple had resolved the issue and that the platform was working to close any loopholes pertaining to Apple’s app store policies.
“I am very grateful that folks at Apple re-reviewed @WordPressiOS and have let us know we do not need to implement in-app purchases to be able to continue to update the app. Bad news travels faster than good, usually, so please consider sharing that they reversed course,” Mullenweg tweeted.
“We will continue to be responsive and do our best to be within both the spirit and letter of the app store rules, including closing any webview loopholes that pop up,” he added.
