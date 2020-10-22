Google will now let users manage access to Google Drive files directly from Gmail

What if Normal was worth changing?
Google has now made it easier for admins of Google Drive files to manage access to the document directly from Gmail.
It will allow users to manage access to Drive files using dynamic emails.
“We’re making it easier to manage access requests to Drive files by sending dynamic emails which allow you to respond to the request without leaving Gmail,” Google announced in an official blog post.
The tech giant had introduced dynamic emails last year that allows users to create interactive content within the email with the help of Accelerated Mobile Pages.
When a user requests access to a Drive file, the owner of the file will receive an email with the access request. With dynamic emails, Gmail users will be able to manage that request and provide permissions (edit, comment, or view) directly from that email.
“Previously, you had to open the document in a new tab or app to manage the access request. The dynamic email will make it quicker and simpler to manage these requests and control access to your files,” Google said.
However, Google noted that in case of dynamic emails, the 'from' address for access request emails will change. These emails will now have the address as ‘drive-shares-dm-noreply@google.com.’
This feature will be on by default for admins if their dynamic emails are available for their users. It will also be on by default for personal users if they have dynamic email turned on.
The feature will work for Gmail users on the web, on Android, and on iOS.
The tech giant has begun the gradual rollout of the feature which is available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.
